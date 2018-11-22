Cyclists use Thanksgiving tradition as fundraiser for local non-profit

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thanksgiving begins with tradition for many, like Tim Carolan’s Thursday morning’s bike ride.
“It’s really a great place to bring everybody together,” Carolan said.
It gives the cycling community a chance to burn off calories before the big meal, something they’ve been doing for eight years.
“It’s evolved into a holiday tradition for a lot of local cyclists and even now, out-of-state cyclists that are visiting,” he said.
This year, the cyclists shifted gears.
They decided to raise money to help LOOK! Save A Life, a local non-profit dedicated to curbing distracted driving in Tucson.
“I think it’s become an increasingly big issue,” Carolan said. “There are more accidents and people are getting hurt or even killed. It’s time to take notice.”
It's an issue that hits close for Brendan Lyons, who runs the organization. He survived being hit by a distracted driver while bicycling around town.
“I certainly have something to be thankful for when all too often there are families who have lost their loved ones,” Lyons said.
Numbers from the Tucson Police Department show this year alone, there have been more than 60 crashes involving a pedestrian or a cyclist. There were only 55 last year.
Officers don’t want to see those kinds of numbers and one way to stop it is by making sure your phone is put away.
“You don’t want to live with that or hurt somebody else’s life in any way,” said Jeffrey Hall, a TPD patrol officer.
The same goes for Carolan.
He was happy to help an organization that could save his life, and others.
It was the first time their ride benefited LOOK! Save A Life, but it won’t be the last.
