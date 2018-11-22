FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Happy Thanksgiving! Mix of sun and clouds and a high of 70 degrees!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cloudy conditions to start out our Thanksgiving day! They should break later this afternoon making way for some sunshine! As far as rain chances go, things are going to be staying pretty dry with the exception of a few stray showers.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with a light breeze.
TOMORROW: Overnight lows will drop into the low-40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in low-70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a highs in the low-70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
