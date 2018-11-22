Salvation Army of Tucson serving thousands of meals on Thanksgiving

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On Thanksgiving, the big meal is a huge part of the joy for many.
Unfortunately, that meal isn’t always doable for some in our community. That’s where the Salvation Army comes in.
Today, they’re hosting their 34th annual Thanksgiving lunch for those in need. They plan to serve well over 500 people and around 2,200 meals.
Noel Desilets has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for over a decade.
Desilets said he started volunteering so his kids would understand how fortunate they are. More than 10 years later, his family still volunteers on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“When you see others that have more need than you, it really opens your eyes to what the holidays are about," he said.
Desilets is one of 250 volunteers spending their holiday serving the less fortunate in the Tucson community.
“I feel humbled to be around so many people that of been doing this longer than me,” Desilets said. “To be around all of these people that have that same heart and want to give back and want to do something bigger than selves for the community.”
There is one change to the meal this year: for the first time it’s at the Salvation Army’s hospitality house.
The lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all.
