Senior Day survival

TUCSON, AZ - It took five sets, but 23rd-ranked Arizona Volleyball sent seniors Kendra Dahlke, Mackenzie Hernandez and Victoria Svorinic out on top on Wednesday afternoon in the trio’s final match in McKale Center.
The Wildcats defeated the Golden Bears 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 in a thrilling final home match for UA.
The victory insures Arizona (21-10, 10-9) of at least a .500 conference record this season.
UA will enter Saturday's regular season finale at Arizona State have won more than 20 matches in the regular season for the second time since 2005.
In 2018, Arizona's been carried by its offense. But on Wednesday, it was the Wildcats' defense that helped them outlast the Bears.
UA had 95 digs, 17 more than Cal, and held the Golden Bears (15-15, 7-12) to a .177 hitting percentage, 60 points lower than their season average.
Makenna Martin led Arizona with 26 digs, a career high and the most by any Wildcat since Nov. 22, 2015 (Laura Larson - 27).
On her senior day, Dahlke turned in yet another stellar effort. Dahlke totaled 19 kills on 47 swings to go along with her 18 digs.
Shardonnee Hayes recorded a team-high five blocks.
David Kelly contributed to this story.