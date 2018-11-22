Shoppers grab last minute groceries before Thanksgiving

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With the clock ticking to the big turkey dinner, shoppers stopped for last minute items at Bashas' on Sunrise Drive Wednesday evening.
“We got Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn casserole, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie," said Shelby Coplen.
Thursday will be the first time Shelby and Chris Coplen cook their own Thanksgiving meal for friends, from Croatia. They said leaving the shopping to the last minute, isn’t out of the ordinary.
“This is pretty much our usual," said Coplen. "We’re excited, we’ve never cooked a Thanksgiving meal before.”
Sarah Scott isn’t hosting, but is a big part of her family’s Thanksgiving meal. Forgetting the pie, that’s why she had to stop Wednesday night.
“15 people, yeah. 15 people are going to be at mom’s house, I’m going to go help mom," said Scott. “We just remembered we forgot the pumpkin pie and the pecan pie, so we are getting that tonight."
There’s also something for shoppers to celebrate at the check-out. The American Farm Bureau Federation says the the average cost for Thanksgiving dinner is down for the third year in a row.
But, let’s be honest, No matter how well you plan, there’s always one last thing to pick up.
“Cranberries. They say they are getting an overnight shipment tonight, so I might procrastinate until tomorrow morning, and try to still get the cranberries - so we’ll see," said Coplen.
Forget Something? Stores open on Thanksgiving Day:
- Albertsons: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Bashas': Open until 3 p.m.
- Fry’s Food Stores: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Safeway: 5 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Walmart: 6 a.m. - Black Friday
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day:
- Sam’s Club
- Costco
- Trader Joe’s
