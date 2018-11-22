Upgrade to GoTucson Parking mobile app

Customers may make an initial purchase of a permit for a garage or lot through the app, but will need to visit the Park Tucson office to obtain an access card or physical permit; thereafter, monthly permit renewals can be purchased via smart phone. Customers will be charged $1 for each monthly permit transaction made through the app. All existing payment options will continue to be available: mail, telephone, and at the Park Tucson office, 110 East Pennington Street #150.