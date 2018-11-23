Allen Dart kicks off Casa Grande Ruins annual speaker series

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Beginning Nov. 28, 2018 through March 6, 2019, Casa Grande Ruins will host its annual speaker series.
The speaker series will kick off on Nov. 28 at noon featuring Allen Dart who will present a lecture titled “Ancient Southwestern Native American Pottery”. The speaker series will continue every Wednesday at noon through March 6.
Allen Dart shows and discusses Native American ceramic styles that characterized specific peoples and eras in the U.S. Southwest prior to about 1450, and talks about how archaeologists use pottery for dating archaeological sites and interpreting ancient lifeways. He discusses the importance of context in archaeology, such as how things people make change in style over time and how different styles are useful in identifying different cultures and dating archaeological sites. His many illustrations include examples of ancient pottery types made throughout the American Southwest from about 2,000 to 500 years ago.
Registered Professional Archaeologist Allen Dart has worked in Arizona and New Mexico since 1975. He is a state cultural resource specialist/archaeologist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and volunteer director of Tucson’s Old Pueblo Archaeology Center nonprofit organization, which he founded in 1993 to provide educational and scientific programs in archaeology, history, and cultures.
The program begins at 12:00 pm in the Casa Grande Ruins visitor center theater at 1100 W Ruins Drive, Coolidge AZ, 85128. There is no fee for the program, but normal entrance fees apply.
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House (Casa Grande) and the remnants of other ancient structures built by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People over 800 years ago. Established as the nation’s first federal archeological reserve in 1892, the Ruins sparked the beginning of the archeological preservation movement in America.
The Monument is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May through September, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., October through April, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Independence Day holidays.
Directions and additional information are available on the Monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr.
Call (520) 723-3172, or follow on Facebook by searching for Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.
