FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Happy Black Friday! Cooler and partly cloudy today.

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 23, 2018 at 9:11 AM MST - Updated November 23 at 9:11 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A little bit cooler today for all of you Black Friday shoppers! Cloud coverage staying in our forecast throughout the day, but sunshine makes a come back just in time for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-70s

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in low-70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 10% chance of rain.

