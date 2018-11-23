FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Happy Black Friday! Cooler and partly cloudy today.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A little bit cooler today for all of you Black Friday shoppers! Cloud coverage staying in our forecast throughout the day, but sunshine makes a come back just in time for the weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy lows in the 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-70s
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in low-70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a highs in the low-70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 10% chance of rain.
