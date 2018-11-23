Key points up for grabs in Territorial Cup Series

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - This year the last Saturday in November will feature not one but two showdowns between the rival Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats.
The 92nd Territorial Cup football game will take place in Tucson at Arizona Stadium in a 1:30 kickoff.
UA leads the all-time series 49-41-1.
Meanwhile later in the evening at 7 p.m. up in Tempe, UA and ASU will play their final regular season volleyball match of the season.
Two points in the annual Territorial Cup Series will be on the line this weekend.
#23 Arizona Volleyball will be looking to secure a full point in their series. The Wildcats swept the Sun Devils 3-0 when the two squads met in Tucson back in September.
UA currently holds the series trophy after winning the annually battle between the two athletic departments 11-10 in 2017-18.
It was the Wildcats first outright win in the series since 2011-12.
Arizona leads the Territorial Cup Series so far this year 2-to-1 with wins in women’s soccer and men’s cross country.
The Sun Devils edged the Wildcats by one-point at the Pac-12 Championships to pick up their lone point in women’s cross country.
Victories by UA on Saturday would give the Wildcats a 4-1 advantage to close out the Fall sports campaign.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.