Standout forward Zeke Nnaji commits to Wildcats

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sean Miller picked up another big-time recruit Friday, Nov. 23, when forward Zeke Nnaji committed to play for the Wildcats.
According to 247Sports.com, Nnaji is the 35th best player in the 2019 class.
Nnaji, a forward from Hopkins High in Minnesota, gives Arizona one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
Nnaji will join Josh Green and Nico Mannion, both five-star recruits, and four-star standouts Terry Armstrong and Christian Koloko.
