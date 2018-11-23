Standout forward Zeke Nnaji commits to Wildcats

Standout forward Zeke Nnaji commits to Wildcats
Arizona head coach Sean Miller. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri)
By Tucson News Now | November 23, 2018 at 3:14 PM MST - Updated November 23 at 3:14 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sean Miller picked up another big-time recruit Friday, Nov. 23, when forward Zeke Nnaji committed to play for the Wildcats.

According to 247Sports.com, Nnaji is the 35th best player in the 2019 class.

Nnaji, a forward from Hopkins High in Minnesota, gives Arizona one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Nnaji will join Josh Green and Nico Mannion, both five-star recruits, and four-star standouts Terry Armstrong and Christian Koloko.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.