Sun Link offering free streetcar rides for Small Business Saturday

Sun Link riders can spend all day exploring shops and restaurants. Motorists can park once and not worry about finding parking again by taking the Sun Link to where they want to go. Parking is available at Park Tucson garages and lots, at select University of Arizona garages (exceptions apply due to football game), and free street-parking along 4th Ave, Downtown and Mercado District. If you’re looking for a way to get to the U of A vs. ASU football game on Saturday, the Streetcar can also help you get there.