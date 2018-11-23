Sun Link offering free streetcar rides for Small Business Saturday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Everyone is invited to ride the Sun Link Streetcar for free all day Saturday, Nov. 24 for Small Business Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
“Small businesses are what make Downtown Tucson so special,” says Kathleen Eriksen, Downtown Tucson Partnership Chief Executive Officer. “Small Business Saturday is a prime time to support local businesses and embrace Tucson’s diverse culture. Downtown Tucson Partnership is excited to celebrate our local businesses with the community and showcase all the great things they provide.”
Holiday shoppers can find many local retailers offering promotions and great deals at stores along the streetcar route, including:
- Downtown Tucson shoppers can look for a GOLDEN TICKET inside a Downtown local business to redeem for a swag bag and a Downtown gift card valued between $20-$100! Plus, mention the password “SHOP SMALL” to a Downtown Purple Shirted Ambassador and receive a FREE gift item! Visit downtowntucson.org for more information.
- 4th Avenue Merchants will have discounts and deals all along the Avenue. Look for specific deals on the 4th Avenue Merchants Facebook Event page and at fourthavenue.org
- Sales and deals for Main Gate Square retailers will be listed atmaingatesquare.com and families can visit Santa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mercado District will have special discounts and sales at Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex retailers, including Turntable Furniture - 15% off anything on that day; Dust & Heritage - free reusable tote bags with purchases over $70;Now or Never - Free gift with purchase of $150 or more! While supplies last;Shop Fletcher and Co - Every purchase receives a complimentary “Everyday” greeting card featuring a cactus or air plant; Luca Ryann - 40% off of new apparel Saturday only; Why I Love Where I Live - “Small Business Saturday Selfie” - Post a picture of yourself with their Tucson wall. Show them the post at checkout and get a free sticker; and MAST – 15% off Jewelry, leather goods and lighting. Visit the Mercado District Facebook Event page for more information.
Sponsors of the free Sun Link rides are Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Downtown Tucson Partnership, Mercado District and the University of Arizona. All participating sponsors are encouraging Tucson to take part in Small Business Saturday to help local businesses thrive.
Sun Link riders can spend all day exploring shops and restaurants. Motorists can park once and not worry about finding parking again by taking the Sun Link to where they want to go. Parking is available at Park Tucson garages and lots, at select University of Arizona garages (exceptions apply due to football game), and free street-parking along 4th Ave, Downtown and Mercado District. If you’re looking for a way to get to the U of A vs. ASU football game on Saturday, the Streetcar can also help you get there.
Street car service begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 a.m.
For additional Sun Link information and for trip planning assistance, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792 9222. For people with hearing and speech impairments call TDD: (520) 628 1565.
