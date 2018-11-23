Tucson locals say they think Black Friday has changed

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 10 years ago the lines outside of stores like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy would’ve been long and made up of people excitedly awaiting Black Friday deals. Now, in 2018 and with the cyber age in full swing, some Tucsonans say they think that Black Friday has changed. In fact many of them say when it comes to getting those post-Thanksgiving holiday deals it’s not about Black Friday for them, it’s about Cyber Monday.