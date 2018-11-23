Tucson police investigating shooting near 1st Ave, Prince

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A man in his mid to late 20s was shot at an apartment complex near 1st Avenue and Prince, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
Officers have eastbound traffic blocked on Prince Road.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, according to TPD. The man has been transported to Banner University Medical Center and is in stable condition.
The TPD Gang Unit is responding to the scene. According to TPD several people heard the incident, but no one saw anything and no one is in custody.
Police believe the victim does not live in the apartment complex, or any adjacent ones.
