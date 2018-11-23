Tucson shops offering deals for Small Business Saturday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Many small and independent retailers in the Tucson area are holding Small Business Saturday shopping events this weekend.
Small Business Saturday, started in 2010 to encourage consumers to shop in their small local stores rather than national chains and what are called big box stores, has become an event in neighborhoods, towns, even cities as retailers recognize they can draw more customers as a cohesive group than by offering discounts and promotions on their own.
Even transportation groups are getting in on the day.
The Sun Link Streetcar will be free all day beginning at 8 a.m. For more information on the event, go HERE.
Businesses in the Square, located at 814 E. University Blvd, are offering the following deals:
- A-City: BOGO 50 percent off sale (UA merchandise).
- Boutique 816: $10 sale rack.
- Campus Candy at Arizona: $5 all you can fill froyo (12 ounced ask for a cup).
- Collette Clothing: 50 percent off sale rack.
- Dress Code: $10 off $50 purchase, BOGO 50 percent off select pairs of shoes (limit one per customer, not combined with other offers).
- Espresso Art Café: BOGO free coffee, smoothies).
- The Fix, Arizona’s Mac n Chz Headquarters: Devour the Competition with the “Sparky” Mac – Alfredo, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos & Mozzarella topped with spicy ranch. All day happy hour.
- Frog and Firkin: Open early at 9 a.m., $5 Hop Valley Pints from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Fuku Sushi Tucson: All day happy hour.
- Gentle Ben’s: Open early at 9 a.m.
- Illegal Pete’s Tucson: Show your receipt from select small businesses when purchasing an adult entree and get a house margarita or draft beer for one cent.
- Pitaya: $10 and under sale rack, holiday outfits starting at $29.
- Posner’s Art Store: Spectra Marker Sets and Progress Pencils 50 percent off, Gallery Wrap 16x20 Canvas $9.99, Classic Studio Easels $195.
- Sol Art: Scratch Board Classes for $20. $29.95 scratchboard kit
- Sonoran Cycles Tucson: New Smith Sunglasses 15 percent off, Oakley Sunglasses 25 percent off and 20 percent off single-speed bikes.
- Shop Swindlers: 20 percent off sidewalk sale, no sales tax.
- Woops: Box of 12 macarons for $25.
The Downtown Tucson Partnership will be organizing a “Golden Ticket” giveaway.
From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., shoppers will have the opportunity to receive a golden ticket inside a downtown local business. The shopper will then take the ticket to a tent in Jácome Plaza to retrieve a swag bag that may contain a gift card between $20-100.
Businesses in Historic Fourth Avenue will be offering the following deals:
- Book Stop: 20 percent off all books. Trade credit will not apply.
- Che’s Lounge: Whiskey Del Bac specials all weekend! The drinks will vary day to day.
- Chocolate Iguana: 10 percent off holiday drinks, $1 Christmas cookies and a free candy sample.
- Floor Polish + Fitness: $50 unlimited month pass, $25 gift-wrapped five-class punch cards and 35 percent off all apparel.
- How Sweet It Was: 20 percent off store-wide all weekend.
- Pop Cycle: 20 percent off in-store lines DDco & Monster Booty and up to 50 percent off on selected items.
- Razorz Edge: Buy 1 get 1 50 percent off men’s & women’s tops. Additional 50 percent off clearance. Free gift certificates for purchases over $50. Free Krampus holiday Tote for purchases over $100.
- Rosie’s Barket: Get a free ‘Pup Stocking Stuffer’ gift with any purchase all weekend in addition to 25 percent off the entire store Saturday.
- Rustic Candle: 20 percent off all candles. Bring in nonperishable food item donation and get 25 percent off entire store.
- Silver Sea: Buy one piece of jewelry, get a second piece for half off equal or lower value. Mermaid gift with purchase of $20 or more.
- Surly Wench: $1 off food and beverages and 20 percent off merchandise until 9 p.m.
- Tucson Thrift: 20 percent off up to three items of your choice, 20 percent off all Christmas sweaters and 20 percent off tuxedos.
The Mercado District, at 267 South Avenida del Convent, offers from unique shops at the Mercado San Agustin and MSA Annex.
