UPDATE: One dead, one injured in shooting on south side of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on the south side of Tucson Friday, Nov. 23.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said the incident happened in the parking lot of Tacos and Hot Dogs BK, which is at the corner of 12th Avenue and Wyoming Street.
He said officers found one victim on the ground in BK’s parking lot and another in a vehicle nearby.
The man found on the ground died despite life-saving efforts by TPD officers and first responders from the Tucson Fire Department. The man in the vehicle, which was found near Irvington and 12th Avenue, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Dugan said the TPD’s gang, homicide and aggravated assault units are investigating the incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m.
The two victims were in the BK parking lot when they were approached by at least two other men.
“There was some kind of verbal altercation and that’s when gun shots were fired,” Dugan said. “The other individuals fled the scene in a vehicle. Right now, we are following up on leads to try to determine who those individuals (suspects) are."
Dugan said no one was in custody as of 7:30 p.m. and investigators need witnesses to call 911 or 88-CRIME. He said callers can remain anonymous.
