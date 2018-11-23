20-Year Tradition: Family celebrates Thanksgiving early to shop

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One Tucson family has taken Black Friday shopping very seriously for nearly two decades.
“It’s a tradition," said Burt Johnson. "Our daughter’s thirteen, so it’s one of those things we brought her up on. She’s hooked on it, so she’s gotta go Black Friday shopping.”
Johnson said he has been shopping on Thanksgiving, or getting in line for the sales, for close to twenty years. His family, with him Thursday evening at the Tucson Premium Outlets, even take their turkey a day early.
We eat Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Eve, just so we can free up Thursday just so we can shop all day and all evening," said Johnson.
Johnson said a normal Thanksgiving for his wife and now thirteen-year-old daughter includes coffee, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and leftovers. But, there is one small disadvantage to the special tradition.
“I never get to watch any of the Thursday football games," said Johnson. "That’s been the downside for twenty years, but that’s okay.”
While many of the shoppers were eating, the Johnsons were napping and mapping out their plan of attack at the stores.
“I’m seasoned because I go with whatever my wife says, she maps it out," said Johnson. “We’re gonna hit around the stores until probably about midnight tonight, but 5 in the morning I’ll be in line at Lowe’s and then Costco, because there is stuff we want there.”
The seasoned shopper said he was a little shocked to not see crazy crowds at the outlets Thursday, with sales starting earlier and more people turning to online shopping.
Tucson News Now did find a crowd outside the Best Buy on Wetmore Thursday afternoon, with people standing in line for electronics and the hot ticket item, a 43-inch smart TV.
One man at the front of the line said he had been there since 4 p.m. Thursday, another group with tents said they camped out overnight.
If you decided to relax Thursday night, don’t worry. Here’s a full list of stores opening early, with extended hours, through the holiday weekend.
