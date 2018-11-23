Yemeni officials: UN envoy in front-line city of Hodeida

Griffiths' visit comes amid mounting international pressure to end the war that has resulted in what the U.N. says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The U.N. envoy, who was accompanied by U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Lise Grande and the WFP chief for Yemen, Stephen Anderson, concluded the visit in a few hours before heading back to the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, the officials said. The spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.