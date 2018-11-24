BEAR DOWN: Tate, Taylor power Wildcats to 22-14 halftime lead over Sun Devils

No Arizona State running back has fumbled in 854 straight carries, a streak of 30 straight games dating to 2016. ... Arizona LB Colin Schooler is tied for second nationally with 21.5 tackles for loss. ... Arizona WR N’Keal Harry has at least one reception in all 36 games he’s played for the Sun Devils. ... Arizona WR Shawn Poindexter’s last six receptions have resulted in a TD, the longest stretch by a Pac-10/12 player since at least 2007.