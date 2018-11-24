BEAR DOWN: Tate, Taylor power Wildcats to 22-14 halftime lead over Sun Devils

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With more than just pride on the line, Arizona took a 22-14 halftime lead over Arizona State in the Territorial Cup Saturday afternoon.
Khalil Tate threw for nearly 200 yards and J.J. Taylor was already flirting with the century mark in the first half as the Wildcats defense held the Sun Devils to less than 170 total yards.
Tate had two passing touchdowns and Josh Pollack kicked three field goals for Arizona.
Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin, third in the country in rushing, was held in check for most of the first half. He had only 27 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes -- an average of 2.3 yards per carry.
Arizona (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) needs a win to become bowl eligible while Arizona State (6-5, 4-4) is hoping a victory gets it into a better postseason game.
Both teams have first-year head coaches.
ASU’s first season under coach Herm Edwards has been a solid and the Sun Devils have beaten some good teams while losing some close ones. Arizona has had a similar first campaign under Kevin Sumlin, except for blowout losses to Washington State, Utah and Houston.
The Wildcats and Sun Devils are fighting for the Territorial Cup, the prize in one of the longest running rivals in college football.
The game was created in 1899 and is the oldest rivarly trophy in college football, according to the NCAA. Arizona leads the all-time series 49-41-1, but Arizona State won last year’s game 42-30 in Tempe.
Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin is one of college football’s most productive running backs, entering the game third nationally with 1,444 yards rushing. With 122 yards against the Wildcats, he would break Woody Green’s school season record of 1,565 yards, a mark that’s stood since 1972. Benjamin also needs two rushing TDs to move into seventh at ASU.
Arizona RB J.J. Taylor enters Saturday’s game sixth nationally with 1,290 yards rushing and needs 122 yards to pass Khalil Tate for fourth on Arizona’s season list. He has 227 carries, 12 behind David Adams for seventh in school history, and needs 137 yards to become the fifth Arizona player to have 2,000 all-purpose yards in a season.
No Arizona State running back has fumbled in 854 straight carries, a streak of 30 straight games dating to 2016. ... Arizona LB Colin Schooler is tied for second nationally with 21.5 tackles for loss. ... Arizona WR N’Keal Harry has at least one reception in all 36 games he’s played for the Sun Devils. ... Arizona WR Shawn Poindexter’s last six receptions have resulted in a TD, the longest stretch by a Pac-10/12 player since at least 2007.
