CBP: Border Patrol agents attacked by member of migrant caravan

YUMA, Ariz. – Last night, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents and a CBP pilot had rocks thrown at them when they tried to arrest a subject who claimed to have been part of the migrant caravans.
On Friday night, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents discovered footprints from a subject who had illegally crossed from Mexico into the United States just east of the Andrade, Calif. port of entry. Agents radioed for a CBP Air and Marine helicopter to assist and it responded a short time later. The agents tracked the suspect for almost a mile until he was encountered near a tree. The male suspect climbed up into the tree, set it on fire, and began to throw rocks at agents on the ground as well as at the CBP helicopter. None of the agents nor the helicopter was struck.
The subject eventually came down from the tree and was taken into custody. He was determined to be a 31-year-old Honduran national illegally in the U.S. The subject told arresting agents that he had been part of one of the migrant caravans that had been covered by the media in Mexico recently. He was transported to the Yuma Central Processing Center. The Winterhaven Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
During processing, the subject was found to have several previous arrests in Florida as well as a previous deportation from the U.S. on June 4, 2018. The subject is being presented for prosecution and removal proceedings.
