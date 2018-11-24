CBP: Border Patrol agents attacked by member of migrant caravan

On Friday night, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents discovered footprints from a subject who had illegally crossed from Mexico into the United States just east of the Andrade, Calif. port of entry. Agents radioed for a CBP Air and Marine helicopter to assist and it responded a short time later. The agents tracked the suspect for almost a mile until he was encountered near a tree. The male suspect climbed up into the tree, set it on fire, and began to throw rocks at agents on the ground as well as at the CBP helicopter. None of the agents nor the helicopter was struck.