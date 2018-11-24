Compher’s 2 short-handed goals lead Avs past Coyotes 5-1

NOTES: Actor Vince Vaughn, of "Old School" and "Wedding Crashers" movie fame, dropped the ceremonial puck before the game, then threw it to fans in the seats. ... Coyotes D Jordan Oesterle was scratched for the second straight game ... Avalanche F Gabriel Bourque was scratched for just the third time this season. ... Colorado is one of two Western Conference teams with eight road victories this season.