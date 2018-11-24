Crawford’s last-second shot lifts Suns past Bucks, 116-114

Middleton tied it at 108 on a free throw for Suns coach Igor Kokoskov's technical foul. Antetokounmpo's layup put the Bucks up 110-108. Booker was whistled for a technical foul, and Middleton again converted to put Milwaukee up by three. Brogdon was fouled as he made a driving layup, and his free throw put the Bucks up by six and capped a frantic 14-0 run.