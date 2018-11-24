FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking another beautiful day tomorrow!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Nothing but clear skies and sunshine for our Sunday. We stay consistent through the middle of next week, but then we’ll see see some changes by the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the mid -40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Morning rain with highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies highs in the lower 60s.
