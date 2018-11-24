Man involved in homicide on East side identified

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -The Tucson Police Department have identified 34-year-old David James Bohart as a suspect involved in a homicide in the 5700 Block of E. 24th Street on Wednesday Nov. 21.
Just after 3p.m. on Wednesday, TPD received a call from a man who identified himself as an out of state attorney. He said that he had information about a person who may be seriously injured or deceased at a residence located in the 5700 Block of E. 24th Street.
Officers from Operations Division East responded to the location and found the home unsecure. Inside, officers found a deceased female with obvious signs of sharp force trauma. TPD have identified the deceased as 49-year-old Marika Jones.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate the scene further, Officers advised detectives about an unidentified male who called 911 on Monday, Nov. 19, to report that he was just released from prison and killed his girlfriend. He did not give his real name and said he did not know the exact address where the incident occurred.
At the scene, detectives located a Department of Corrections file box belonging to Bohart.
Department of Corrections confirmed that Bohart had just been released from prison on Monday. An Absconding Warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to check into a court ordered treatment facility located in Cottonwood, AZ.
On Friday, Nov. 23, Bohart was found at a hotel in the 7000 Block of S. Tucson Blvd. and was taken into custody.
Bohart was booked into the Pima County Jail on his warrant and one count of Second Degree Murder. His bond is set at $100,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.