Mayor Rothschild lights up Tucson Christmas tree

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild lighted the Downtown Tucson Christmas tree Friday, Nov. 23, in a ceremony at Jácome Plaza.
The ceremony was held three weeks earlier than usual and was a stand-alone event, separate from the Parade of Lights & Festival Dec. 15.
The city said they revised schedule will give the public more time to enjoy the tree.
The tree-lighting ceremony marked the start of “Desert Nights Downtown Lights,” a program with numerous events during the holiday season. Downtown Tucson will have 60 buildings adorned with thousands of holiday lights, more than 150 tight-wrapped street trees and approximately 50 decorated storefronts.
Friday’s event featured youth mariachi group performances, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio, special guests like the Tucson Roadrunners mascot Dusty.
The tree will remain up until the new year.
