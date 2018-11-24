NCAAW: Wildcats lock down South Carolina State 73-32

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona (4-1) outscored South Carolina State (2-4) 39-15 in the second half and ran away with Friday night’s game by a score of 73-32. Cate Reese recorded her second-career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
Aari McDonald had her lowest scoring output of the season with 15 points, but she added in six points and five assists. Dominique McBryde got into double-figures for the first time in her Arizona career with 10 points to go along with six rebounds.
Freshman Bryce Dixon knocked down three three-point shots to produce her best scoring game of the season, nine points.
Sam Thomas was a menace on the defensive end, blocking a career-high five shots and tied her career-high with four steals. That is the second time this season Thomas has finished the game with four steals.
You can read more about this game over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
The Wildcats are back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 27 against Incarnate Word in McKale Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. MST.
