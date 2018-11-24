OPT OUTSIDE: Hundreds choose outdoors over Black Friday crowds

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Lorraine Glazar likes to give the gift of nature.
"I would prefer to give an experience than a material thing," she said.
Glazar showed her family, in town from D.C. ,around Sabino Canyon Friday.
Her hope was that her family learned a little more about the beautiful Sonoran landscape she calls home.
“I never knew, I’d never seen the desert. I’d never seen cacti that bloom,” said Maryetta Andrews-Sachs, Glazar’s sister-in-law.
It was the perfect way for Glazar to spend time with family on this Black Friday.
“Life is too short to be spending today in a shopping mall,” Glazar. said
#OptOutside is a trend started in 2015 by outdoor store REI.
Rather than saving big on normally steep prices, the hashtag promotes start the holiday season with a hike.
This Black Friday, Sabino Canyon was packed.
“Better than bumping into people at Walmart or Target for a $100 TV. I don’t need that,” said Linda Nickel, who was visiting from Houston.
It grows each year as more people are avoiding the stores to share space with the saguaros. Glazar will tell you the best things in life are free.
"Time is the most precious currency that we can never get back. It's the one thing you can't ever replace. Time spent together really is the best gift," she said.
Her philosophy promotes that life's best savings come from family, not the store.
