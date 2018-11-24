Shed fire on McFee Stravenue

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Fire responded to reports of a shed fire with possible exposure to a house around 7a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.
A full alarm of TFD units responded to the area located in the 2400 Block of S. McFee Stravenue.
The first engine on scene, reported a heavily involved shed which was about 10-feet behind the residence.
The engine Captain located the family with three children outside in the front yard. No injuries reported.
Other units began to arrive on scene after the first engine was already extinguishing the fire. The flames were under control within ten minutes.
The fire did not extend to the house, but radiating heat from the shed did affect the house.
