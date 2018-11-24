Shoppers stop into local spots for Small Business Saturday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - At La Encantada, shoppers spent part of their weekend packing inside well-known stores to bag some serious savings.
However, tucked inside the popular mall is a small Tucson toy shop where locals weren't done shopping yet.
James Dill was out with family this holiday weekend to take advantage of Small Business Saturday.
He was hoping to nab some Christmas gifts for his nephews and his little Rosie.
"Getting them toys that will be not only fun but educational for them," he said. "I like being able to see what I'm buying and interact with it before."
He was one of the many that stopped into Mildred and Dildred to check out what was on the shelves.
This time of year is anything but child's play for the store. As she wrapped each gift purchased with care, Mildred and Dildred owner Autumn Ruhe said 35 to 40 percent of her annual sales come strictly from the holiday season.
"We're kind of placing our bets, you know. We've bought everything that we thought would sell and now hopefully people come," said Ruhe.
That's why customers like Dill who prefer to shop local for these kids matter most.
"I think it's our responsibility as people who love our city to come and show our support for the people who are making the city as good as it is," said Dill.
Small Business Saturday was an idea sparked by credit card company American Express in November of 2010 to encourage shoppers to buy within their own community.
