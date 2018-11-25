CCSO: Man shot after argument, stopping to help stranded driver

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An attempt to help a stranded driver in Cochise County left a man needing an airlift to the hospital early Saturday morning.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office described the situation in a press release Saturday night.
Deputies responded to a stretch of Highway 191 north of Willcox at approximately 4:00 a.m., according to the release.
It stated a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body was about to be airlifted to a Tucson hospital.
The man told investigators he was driving to work when he spotted a van with a flat tire pulled over with an older couple inside.
After the victim pulled over to help, he noticed four men in another vehicle show up and approach him, according to the release.
Deputies were told there was an argument until one of the four men shot the victim. He claimed to have called 911 himself after temporarily losing consciousness.
Anyone with information about this situation, or anyone who was simply nearby around 4:00 a.m., should contact CCSO at 520-432-9500. Calls can remain anonymous.
