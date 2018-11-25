Kenya: 3 Chinese to be charged with bribing investigators

Part of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the majority-Chinese financed Standard Gauge Railway is Kenya's largest infrastructure project since independence from Britain in 1963. Critics say the 610-kilometer (380-mile) project is overpriced and isn't value for money. In total it will cost $8 billion and critics have made comparisons to the Chinese-financed Ethiopian electric train to Djibouti which is 750 kilometers (465 miles) and cost $3.4billion.