TFD: Back to back dispatches

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson Fire responded to two separate dispatches within 20 minutes on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Both calls resulted in active smoke with the source being fire burning inside of a wall.
The first call came a little before 1:30p.m. from the 6200 Block of S. Campbell on a report of smoke from an apartment complex’s laundry room. Multiple engines were on standby as the room was investigated. The source of the fire was found to be from behind a row of dryer machines. Extinguishing the fire, smoke was evacuated from the building.
A second call came in at 1:40p.m. from the 2900 Block of W. Grant Rd. for reports of smoke coming from the front of a business. First on the scene, paramedics reported smoke coming from the front of the Appliance business.
TFD crews arrived at the scene and began hosing the fire and opened up the exterior wall where the fire was suspected to be coming from. Crews inspected the structure and evacuated any residual smoke.
Both fires were brought under control quickly.
The origin and cause of the fires is still under investigation.
