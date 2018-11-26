Andrew Hensley facing 6 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor

The former Fire Science Instructor at a Tech School in Coolidge was reported to the PCSO after a 16-year-old reported Hensley for having sex with her on four different occasions since May 2018. Two of those sexual encounters happened at a park located near Copper Mine Road and Main Street in San Tan Valley, Arizona. The third encounter happened at a hotel in Florence. The suspect and the victim also met at Hensley’s apartment in Phoenix to engage in sexual activity. Investigators also learned that the suspect bought the victim lingerie to be worn during one of their encounters.