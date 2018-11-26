Andrew Hensley facing 6 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Andrew Hensley was arrested on Monday, Nov 26, 2018 by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina after being under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
The former Fire Science Instructor at a Tech School in Coolidge was reported to the PCSO after a 16-year-old reported Hensley for having sex with her on four different occasions since May 2018. Two of those sexual encounters happened at a park located near Copper Mine Road and Main Street in San Tan Valley, Arizona. The third encounter happened at a hotel in Florence. The suspect and the victim also met at Hensley’s apartment in Phoenix to engage in sexual activity. Investigators also learned that the suspect bought the victim lingerie to be worn during one of their encounters.
During the investigation, Hensley agreed to speak with investigators, but cancelled his appointment. Detectives soon learned that he resigned from his teaching position, moved out of his apartment and told neighbors he was going to North Carolina. Sex toys were later discovered in Hensley’s office by school officials.
“A lot of trust is placed with teachers and Mr. Hensley abused that trust,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Once we learned he was in North Carolina, we contacted the U.S. Marshals. We appreciate their help in taking him off our streets.”
Andrew Hensley is facing 6 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
