FIRST ALERT FORECAST: As everyone heads back to work after the holiday weekend, you’ll notice we won’t see as much sunshine. Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low-70s. A cold front moves through at the end of the week increasing our rain chances.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Above average highs for the next couple of days and then a big change to the forecast by the end of the week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 72.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the low-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny highs in the lower-70s
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Rain increases overnight!
FRIDAY: Morning rain expected under overcast skies with highs in the lower 60s due to a cold front.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.