PACC: Party with the Pets event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - PACC is hosting its Party with the Pets celebration on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 4000 N. Silverbell Road.
Activities for the event include a behind-the-scenes tour of PACC’s non-public areas, including the veterinary clinic and surgical suite, hands-on activities to benefit PACC pets, a petting zoo featuring PACC pups and kittens, and an opportunity for kids and adults to read to cats.
Party with the Pets aims to celebrate PACC’s role in saving the community’s homeless pets. Learn more about PACC programs, such as Cat Clicker training, which teaches how to perform tricks and in turn become more adoptable, and Canine Fun Camp and Playgroup, which allows dogs to unwind in a natural setting and show their true personality. Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes and meet several PACC alumni saved.
Several County departments will also be onsite doing fun demonstrations. Tour the Pima County Public Library Bookmobile to get a free book, see the Pima County Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation’s Urban Wildlife Exhibit and visit with the Sheriff Department’s Crisis Canines.
For more information on PACC’s Party with the Pets event please visit the Pima Animal Care Center website.
