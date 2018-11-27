ADOT: Road work closes I-19 overnight for two days this week

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Those who drive on Interstate 19 in the late evening hours can expect two days worth of full overnight closures, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
I-19 will be closed in alternating directions on Wednesday, Nov. 28 and Thursday, Nov. 29 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.
Work will begin on northbound I-19 and then move to southbound I-19. According to ADOT only one direction will be closed at one time.
- Northbound detour: exit at Irvington and detour to 12th Avenue to connect to Ajo or I-10
- Southbound detour: exit at Ajo Way and use 12th Avenue or Mission Road to connect to Irvington Road.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
