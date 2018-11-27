Arkansas State to play in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - NOVA Home Loans is proud to announce that the Arkansas State Red Wolves will be participating in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
“We are thrilled to welcome Arkansas State and the Red Wolves family to Tucson, Arizona to compete in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Arkansas State’s rich tradition of playing football at the highest level is evidenced by their eight consecutive bowl game appearances. We look forward to sharing our Tucson hospitality and beautiful warm, winter weather with the teams and fans of Arkansas State on December 29th,” says Kym Adair, Executive Director of the NOVA Home Loan Arizona Bowl.
In their first appearance, Arkansas State will take on a team from Mountain West Conference in the fourth edition of the bowl game held at the University of Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Arkansas State is making its eighth consecutive and ninth overall bowl appearance as a NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision program. The Red Wolves have won three bowl games with their last win coming in a 31-13 victory over UCF in the 2016 AutoNation Cure Bowl.
“The NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl is an excellent postseason destination for Arkansas State,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Karl Benson. “In just three years, the bowl game has taken off and been warmly embraced by the city of Tucson. The Red Wolves are guaranteed a tremendous time and we are happy to make this announcement today to give extra planning time to the fans, student-athletes and athletic department.”
For more information on the 2018 NOVA Home Loans Bowl, visit novaarizonabowl.com.
