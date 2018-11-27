Brooke’s Bargains: Savings still on after Black Friday, Cyber Monday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but never fear, many online retailers are turning this into cyber “week” with savings that don’t stop yet.
Stores like Walmart, Kohl’s, Amazon, and Macy’s will be offering flash sales and deals all week. Old Navy is continuing its 50 percent off through Tuesday, and many other clothing retailers will be keeping up their online sales, too.
Just make sure you search for free shipping or other codes to stack on sites like retailmenot.com and couponsherpa.com. You can even try opening a “chat” that many sites now offer and ask for free shipping. It never hurts to ask!
Need to book a flight? November 27 is quickly becoming known as “Travel Tuesday.” Flight bookings drop significantly after Thanksgiving, so expect to see up to twice as many deals on flights. You can save up to 40 percent.
