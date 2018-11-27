Celebrating the holidays in southern Arizona in 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - How do you celebrate the holidays? Here are a few events to add to those holiday traditions.
For the first time the Salvation Army's Hospitality House will host the 28th Annual FREE Christmas meal for the community.
More than 200 local volunteers will help to prepare and cook the traditional Christmas meal including turkeys, hams, and holiday sides. While our guests enjoy their meal, they will be entertained by the singing and dancing group, Kids Unlimited.
Christmas Day - Tuesday, December 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center at 260 South Church Avenue.
Donations are still being accepted at the Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. Food donations that are desperately needed: Turkeys, canned green beans, instant box potatoes, butter, already cooked assorted pies, yams, eggs, cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, loafs of bread, brown gravy, cartons of milk, and gallons of milk.
For more information about the Christmas meal, please contact The Hospitality House at (520) 795-9671 or visit the website: www.salvationarmytucson.org/christmas-community-meal
Celebrate the holidays with Old Tucson -- Arizona frontier style featuring music, comedy, and historical perspective. From Friday, Nov. 27 to Jan. 1, Old Tucson and the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation present a holiday-themed event, Old Time Holidays. This special program celebrates the Christmas season with an historic western flair. For more information: http://oldtucson.com/events/old-tucson-presents-old-time-holidays/
On Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at Holy Hope Cemetery (3555 N Oracle Rd, Tucson 85705) to Remember and Honor veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.
This event will also be taking place at Evergreen Cemetery (3015 N Oracle Rd, Tucson 85705) and East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery (5801 E Grant Rd, Tucson 85712); South Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery (5401 S Park Ave, Tucson, 85706).
For more information and to sponsor a wreath click here: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/17776/locations/?relatedId=14727
Dec. 1 - 24: families are invited for photos, visits, holiday stories and more.
On Saturdays, Santa will be at Mountain Court near the fireplace from noon to 5 p.m. The whole family is invited to meet Saint Nick to share their Christmas wishes and take a photo. Parents are encouraged to bring their own cameras. Tucson Premium Outlets is at 6401 Marana Center Boulevard, Tucson 85742 For more information, please visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/tucson
Dec. 6 - 23; encore Dec. 26 - 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Twinkling lights, live music, falling snow and Santa Claus!
$10 adults, $6 children; $2 off for members.
For more information: https://reidparkzoo.org/event/zoo-lights-2018/
Holiday tree lighting ceremony - Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. ($5 for non-guests)
Gingerbread workshop - Dec. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. make a gingerbread house. $40 Plus tax and gratuity per gingerbread house. Limit of 4 guests per house.
For more information: http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/arizona/dove-mountain/hotel-overview/calendar
Saturday, Dec. 1 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Oro Valley Marketplace at 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, 85737
The two-day festival is one of Southern Arizona’s largest community arts celebrations, with over 150 artisans, over 30 performances by student and local musicians, family arts activities, food trucks, and the TUBACHRISTMAS holiday play-along.
For performance schedules and more information, visit: www.saaca.org/holidayfestival
Saturday, Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Marana Municipal Complex - 11555 West Civic Center Drive Marana 85653
Snow section, performances and a holiday marketplace and lots more!
Celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico at the 14th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, this unique festival, which is free and open to the public has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season.
For more information: https://www.casinodelsol.com/event/14th-annual-tamal-festival
Holiday Nights takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Nov. 30 & Dec. 1, Dec. 7 - 8, and Dec. 14 - 15. Tickets are $12 for members, $16 for the general public, and $3 for children ages 12 and under, and available online or at the door. Be sure to download Tohono Chul’s free iPhone or Android app to navigate the gardens, locate the performers and vendors, as well as receive notifications when a performance starts!
The Garden Bistro continues its annual holiday buffet tradition during Holiday Nights with special menus featured weekly. Reservations are required as seating is limited and interested parties can call 520-742-6455 x 501 to secure their seats. Enjoy fantastic food with friends and family for $42.95 per person, $17.50 for children ages 6-12, and children ages 5 and under eat free. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.
For more information: http://tohonochulpark.org/holiday-nights
Skip the lines at the mall and come enjoy some home cookin' while getting to meet the one and only Santa Claus! Bring in a can of food to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and receive a FREE picture with Santa! Little Anthony's Diner at 7010 East Broadway Boulevard 85710
Dates and times for Santa:
- Dec. 7 to 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 14 to 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 21 to 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Gnome for the holidays - Thursday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
The evening’s activities will include: Reveal of Lifesize Gingerbread House; will remain in the lobby through December; Photos with Santa
* Accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Community Food Bank of S. Ariz.
For more information: https://www.hiltonelconquistador.com/Holidays
Nov.30 - Dec. 2; Dec. 7 - 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Luminaria Nights, a Tucson tradition for more than 30 years will feature holiday decorations, Christmas lights, musical performances, and visits with Santa Claus.
Tucson Botanical Gardens at 2150 North Alvernon Way 85712
Tickets are: Non-members $18 and $9 (children); Members $12 and $6 (children)
More Info on Luminaria Nights: https://tucsonbotanical.org/event/luminaria-nights-5/
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.