Celebrating the holidays in southern Arizona in 2018

Celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico at the 14th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, this unique festival, which is free and open to the public has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season.