Cyber Monday causes headaches for small business

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Online shoppers will set a new record this year buying $8 billion worth of merchandise on Cyber Monday.
Online shopping has proven to be a time and money saver for the savvy shopper but for some small business owners, it can be a headache.
“You have to do shipping, you have to pay for labor for shipping, you have to pay for packaging for shipping,” said Rick Keefe, owner of R-Galaxy in Tucson. “You have to make sure it gets there successfully, you have to track it, that adds on cost.”
R-Galaxy is a comic book and collectibles store on Grant Road which also specializes in a variety of toys, games and cards.
Keefe must compete against a wide-ranging field from those with no overhead who sell online out of their homes all the way up the food chain to the national and multinational stores.
To be competitive, Keefe has to have a strategy which allows to him to make a profit, keep the doors open and workers happy.
Keefe says his annual profit margin ranges between 3 percent to 5 percent, so his margin for error is small.
For this weekend, which included Black Friday as well as cyber Monday, he’s offering 33 percent to 80 percent off merchandise.
“We have to have guerilla tactics being a small business,” he said. "It’s the lowest price and shipping combined , they’re going to choose that one over all the others."
He will discount his merchandise enough so that it meets the consumers desires.
“It’s our commitment to that service, that keeps our loyal customers coming back,” he said.
When he started his business 25 years ago, there was no such thing as e-commerce, at least not online commerce.
Now his business is about 65 percent walk in and 35 percent online.
He’s had to adjust and the biggest adjustment has been on line sales.
“My phrase for that is twice as much work for half as much money,” he said.
But online, he believes is not going away soon.
“It’s the way people shop these days,” he said.
