Elon Musk says Tesla was weeks from going under this year

(CNN) - Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has admitted his electric car company was just weeks away from going under earlier this year.
He said in an HBO interview on Sunday that Tesla was facing a cash crunch, as it racked up about a billion dollars in debt obligations.
The company was struggling to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedan.
Musk said in the interview that he practically moved into Tesla's plant in California to put production back on track.
The production targets were hit in June, and the company turned a profit last month for the first time since 2016.
