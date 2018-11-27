FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warmer for the next couple of days before we start seeing some big changes to the forecast!

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 27, 2018 at 5:12 AM MST - Updated November 27 at 5:12 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two cold fronts moving through Southern Arizona will bring some rain and much cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with our highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing, breezy, highs in the upper-70s. Rain overnight.

FRIDAY: Breezy and early morning rain. Highs in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies highs in the mid-60s. 10% rain.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies highs in the low 60s. 20% rain.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper050s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny highs in the low-60s.

