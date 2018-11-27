FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warmer for the next couple of days before we start seeing some big changes to the forecast!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two cold fronts moving through Southern Arizona will bring some rain and much cooler temperatures by the end of the week.
TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with our highs in the mid-70s.
THURSDAY: Clouds increasing, breezy, highs in the upper-70s. Rain overnight.
FRIDAY: Breezy and early morning rain. Highs in the low-60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies highs in the mid-60s. 10% rain.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies highs in the low 60s. 20% rain.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper050s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny highs in the low-60s.
