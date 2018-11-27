JC Penney hosting back to school shopping spree for Kids In Need

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - JC Penney at the Tucson Mall will be hosting a shopping spree for the Kids In Need (KIN) Foundation on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 starting at 6:30 a.m.
Everyone who is sponsoring a child is expected to meet promptly at 6:30 a.m. at the upper level of the south parking lot to be paired up with helpers. 60 children from Prince Elementary School will receive haircuts and breakfast along with new clothes.
The KIN Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, eligible for the “Working Poor” AZ tax credit. You may donate up to $400 for single persons and $800 per married couple as per Arizona law to obtain a dollar tax credit. Forms and additional information may be found at AZ Working Poor Tax Credit. Your donation may also be itemized on your federal taxes.
The KIN Foundation also gives you a tax donation letter for documentation of your cash/check charitable contribution. It takes $150 to clothe and feed a child according to KIN. So far, $4,500 have been raised and the goal is $9,000.
