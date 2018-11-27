KOLD Investigates: Inmate released, claimed to kill girlfriend same day

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - When a warrant was issued for a recently released inmate who failed to check in with a community corrections office, it was likely already too late for his girlfriend.
David James Bohart, 34, was released Monday, Nov. 19, according to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Releases are usually done in the morning and individuals have 24 hours to check-in upon leaving prison, according to department spokesman Andrew Wilder.
He said Bohart had approved housing lined up but did not show up. He did not keep his commitment for court-ordered treatment in Cottonwood either, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Officers in the Old Pueblo first heard from Bohart the day he was released, but they didn't make the connection until two days later. An anonymous caller to 911 Monday claimed he was released from prison and killed his girlfriend, according to a release from TPD. It stated investigators could not make any connections with the call because of a lack of details.
An out-of-state attorney followed up on Wednesday, Nov. 21 with information that helped officers find the body of Marika Jones, 49, at a home on the east side of Tucson, according to the release.
A woman living next to the home near 22nd Street and Craycroft described Jones as a nice woman who seemed recently paranoid. She said, at one point, Jones was pacing outside with the phone to her ear and a gun in her hand.
With a warrant for his arrest, Bohart was eventually arrested at a hotel on the south side of Tucson on Friday, Nov. 23, according to TPD.
In accordance with Arizona’s truth-in-sentencing guideline, Bohart was released after serving 85 percent of his sentence. During one of his two prior stints in state prison, Bohart violated his truth-in-sentencing release, according to his ADC profile.
Wilder stated infractions committed by an individual in prison hurt opportunities for privileges behind bars but do not count against his or her release. That means Bohart’s multiple infractions did not factor into his release on Nov. 19.
His previous convictions include forgery and dangerous drug charges. Police in Tucson arrested Bohart for his outstanding warrant and second degree murder.
