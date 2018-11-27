Pima County to allow medical marijuana cultivation to additional zones

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning amendment on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 to allow designated medical marijuana caregivers to cultivate medical marijuana in certain zones.
The change allows designated caregivers to cultivate medical marijuana in GR -1 (Rural Residential) and RH (Rural Homestead) zones without a Conditional Use Permit. Cultivation sites will be subject to a set of rules, however, including being located inside a permanent building with cultivation area limited to 250 square feet.
Cultivation sites must meet all setback requirements, including setbacks from other cultivation locations, schools, churches, libraries, bus stops and child care centers.
The changes better align the Pima County code with the City of Tucson’s code to provide a more consistent set of rules in the region governing medical marijuana caregivers. Designated medical marijuana caregivers must meet the requirements established in the state statue.
Supervisors previously approved a zoning code amendment in 2015 allowing medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation centers in the gateway and overlay zones. Gateway zones are the main entries to the city and overlay zones cover specified areas of the county and exist on the top of already zoned areas, amending that area’s zoning to allow or restrict land uses different than the existing zoning.
