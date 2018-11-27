Pima County sponsoring veterans’ resource fair

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County One Stop will host a resource fair for veterans, those transitioning out of the military and their families on Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Kino Veterans' Workforce Center on 2801 East Ajo Way.
Veterans can learn about the many community agencies providing services specific to them including:
- Veterans Treatment Court
- Behavioral Health
- Veterans Administration
- Housing
- Employment and more
The Kino Veterans' Workforce Center, Pima County’s Community Services, Employment and Training Department offers career counseling and job search assistance, helps construct resumes, and provides business recruitment and workforce training assistance.
Veterans may also attend monthly networking and job club events at the Center, can speak directly with employers, learn about career and job opportunities and apply for open positions.
