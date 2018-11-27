SR 67 to North Rim of Grand Canyon to close for winter in December

Before heading out, drivers should call 511 or visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov for the latest highway conditions around the state. The website features camera images along state highways that provide a glimpse of weather conditions in various regions. ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) provide real-time information and interaction. And the free ADOT Alerts app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information, including alternate routes, should snow and ice close a major highway.