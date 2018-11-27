SR 67 to North Rim of Grand Canyon to close for winter in December

GRAND CANYON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - State Route 67 between Jacob Lake (US 89A) and the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is scheduled to close for the winter season on Monday, Dec. 3.
ADOT doesn’t clear snow from SR 67 during the winter since North Rim visitor accommodations are closed. The highway reopens each spring, usually around mid-May. US 89A remains open during the winter.
State routes 261, 273 and 473 leading to lakes in the White Mountains region will also close for the winter on Dec. 31. The highways could close earlier depending on weather.
ADOT reminds motorists heading into snow country to drive with caution and follow this advice:
- Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, unplowed road can lead you into danger.
- Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged cellphone, extra clothing, blankets, water and snacks.
- Slow down. Drive defensively. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.
- Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop or to avoid hazards.
- Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.
- Check weather and road conditions before you travel. Let someone know your route.
- Bring a small bag of sand (or cat litter) for wheel traction.
Additional information on winter driving is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.
Before heading out, drivers should call 511 or visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov for the latest highway conditions around the state. The website features camera images along state highways that provide a glimpse of weather conditions in various regions. ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) provide real-time information and interaction. And the free ADOT Alerts app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information, including alternate routes, should snow and ice close a major highway.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.