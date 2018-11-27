Syphilis outbreak in AZ: who it’s impacting and how

That number of congenital cases is more than the double the amount of congenital Syphilis cases that there were in Arizona in 2015, when there were only 14 reported cases for the entirety of that year. In Pima County, the number of congenital cases has been steadily on the rise as well. According to Director Mandel there was one case in 2016, three cases in 2017, and there have been three cases so far this year.