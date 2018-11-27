This giant Australian steer stands head and shoulders above the rest

MYALUP, AUSTRALIA (CNN) – Who wants beef? This is one steer you shouldn’t want any beef with.
Meet “Knickers,” the enormous Holstein-Friesian making headlines after his owner declared him, unofficially, Australia’s biggest steer.
Knickers towers over the other cows at his farm in Myalup, Australia.
Standing at more than 6 feet 3 inches and weighing in at nearly a ton, his owner says he’s Australia’s biggest steer
Knickers is almost as tall as NBA star Michael Jordan and weighs more than a Mini Cooper.
Got Milk? Holstein-Friesians are a dairy breed of cattle.
In case you're curious, the world's largest steer is actually a Chianina ox named Bellino.
Bellino measured about three inches taller than Knickers at the 2010 cattle show in Rome.
Regardless, Knickers should milk his 15 minutes of fame for all it’s worth.
