“Ticket Tuesday” one of the best to book flights, vacations

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - If you didn't spend all of your money on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you might want to book your next vacation ASAP.
Some of the years very best deals on flights and vacations can be had on "Ticket Tuesday," the day after Cyber Monday, according to Hopper, a flight tracking and booking website.
“Most people already have their holiday plans made” says Helena Bushroe, a travel specialist at DSA (Destination South Africa) Vacations in Tucson. “So everyone is trying to put out deals to those who haven’t or are looking to take a special trip next year.”
One "Ticket Tuesday" deal includes flights to South Africa for nearly half off.
One of the best ways to save money AND have book a great vacation? Travel with friends and/or family.
“Families are getting together,” says Bushroe. “So grandparents are taking the grand kids, the kids, and companies are giving it (travel packages) as gifts to employers, so small group packages. There are a lot of advantages to small group packages, where you can usually get a significantly reduced price-per-person.”
DSA Vacations says this is particularly true when booking deals to exotic destinations in Africa, South America, and Asia.
"Everyone has been to Paris," jokes Bushroe. "So branch out, try something new. You never know what treasure you might find."
Most of all? Stay flexible.
“You may find the same flight for a completely different price depending on the date, so being flexible is very important. Knowing exactly where you are going from, where you are going to, its important. But being flexible will help you find the hidden treasures.”
Booking through a travel agency can also help you score a good deal. Travel experts have access to a much larger database than the public does, at reduced prices.
