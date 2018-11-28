Arizona National Guard invites community to Muster, Expo

“Throughout Iraq and Afghanistan, the longest wars in American history, service members have placed their personal lives, and often civilian careers, on hold to go into harm’s way in defense of freedom,” said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, in a recent news release. “I am proud of each Soldier and Airman who voluntarily serves our state and nation, and I am honored to recognize them during the 2018 Muster.”