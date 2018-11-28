Arizona National Guard invites community to Muster, Expo

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona's National Guard is hosting a mass military formation and family exposition at the Kino Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
The Arizona National Guard Muster is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be followed by a Community Expo from noon to 3 p.m. Stadium gates will open to the general public at 9 a.m. and is admission free.
“Throughout Iraq and Afghanistan, the longest wars in American history, service members have placed their personal lives, and often civilian careers, on hold to go into harm’s way in defense of freedom,” said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, in a recent news release. “I am proud of each Soldier and Airman who voluntarily serves our state and nation, and I am honored to recognize them during the 2018 Muster.”
The Arizona National Guard Muster aims to provide accountability of the militia while honoring the service and sacrifice of its membership. The Muster ceremony is a National Guard tradition harkening back to the first muster of the colonial militia in 1636. This is the second Muster the Arizona National Guard has conducted in modern times.
All community members, veterans, families, friends and civic groups are invited to attend. The exposition will feature food, live music entertainment by Black Horse Arizona, a 150 car and motorcycle show, military static displays, information booths, a job fair and more.
“With nearly 300 venders, community partners, and businesses participating in this year’s Muster and Family Expo, this event will appeal to Arizonans of all ages and interest,” said Maj. Gen. McGuire. “We hope our community joins us in celebrating their Arizona National Guard sacrifices and service.”
The Arizona National Guard, a force of more than 8,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen, has supported the Nation with more than 12,000 individual deployments to overseas contingency operations since Sept. 11, 2001.
For more information about the Arizona National Guard Muster and Expo please visit https://dema.az.gov/muster.
Schedule of Events:
- 9 a.m. - Gates open to general public - admission is free
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Arizona National Guard Muster ceremony:
- Presentation of the Colors, National Anthem
- Opening Remarks by the, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard.
- Remarks by the Honorable H.E. Erzhan Kazykhanov, the Republic of Kazakhstan Ambassador to the U.S.
- Presentation of Arizona Army and Air National Guard Units
- Fly over by the Arizona Air National Guard
- Special Tributes to 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I, all Arizona Veterans, and Fallen Service Members.
- Music by 108th Army Band.
- Noon to 3 p.m. - Community Expo
The expo will feature food, live entertainment by Black Horse Arizona, 150 car and motorcycle show, military static displays, attractions, children’s activities, information booths, a job fair and more.
